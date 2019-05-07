Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

EU NAVFOR’s Operation Atalanta celebrated EU Open day event last week in Brussels.

The celebration, held in the European External Action Service- EEAS building, had the participation of all European Union missions and operations.

We spoke to many European citizens about countering piracy off the coast of Somalia.

During the ceremony, Operation Atalanta also had the great honour of meeting with HR/VP Federica Mogherini.

