Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

EU Open day event, celebrated last week in Mogadishu, was an important meeting for EU NAVFOR’s Operation Atalanta.

The celebration had the presence of the Operation Atalanta’s Deputy Commander, Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat, and its Force Commander, Rear Admiral Ricardo A. Hernández, who joined a ceremony chaired by the European Union-EU Delegation to Somalia. EU partners in Somalia, Somali authorities and representatives from the international community also participated in the ceremony.

The 2019 Europe Day celebration, held at the EU delegation in Brussels and Mogadishu, demonstrate the European Union’s motivation to help Somali authorities to develop their main capabilities, including maritime security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EUNAVFOR Atalanta.Media filesDownload logo