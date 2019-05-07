Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

To support the Federal Government of Somalia's continued efforts to degrade al-Shabaab, U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike targeting al-Shabaab militants in the vicinity of Tortoroow, Somalia, on May 5, 2019.

Somali forces were leading an operation to disrupt the terrorist network in the area and to bolster local support for the Federal Government of Somalia. The airstrike was conducted in collective self-defense of our Somali partners after they were engaged by al-Shabaab militants during this operation.

“This airstrike is an example of the niche capabilities we provide our Somali partners as they take the fight to al-Shabaab,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Gregg Olson, U.S. Africa Command director of operations. “Our precision strike capabilities support our Somali partners as they continue to lead operations against the terrorist network.”

At this time, it is assessed this airstrike killed three al-Shabaab terrorists.

Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike. When warranted, processes and procedures exist that allow for additional information to inform post-strike analysis.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia from AMISOM to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States. In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including partnered military counter-terror operations with the Federal Government of Somalia, AMISOM, and Somali National Army forces.

