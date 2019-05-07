Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has expressed regret over the explosion of a fuel tanker in the Nigerien capital of Niamey, which killed and wounded dozens of people.

In his Tuesday statement, Mousavi offered condolences and sympathy to the Nigerien nation and government, particularly the families of the victims of the incident.

