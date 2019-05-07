Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Thank you, Mr President,

The United Kingdom recognises the continued engagement of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the UPR process. However, the human rights situation in the DRC remains of serious concern.

The UK welcomes the recent successes in bringing prepetrators of sexual and gender based violence to justice, but urges the DRC Government to increase its efforts to fight impunity. We also call on DRC to ensure this fight is widened to include those who commit and direct human rights violations and abuses, including extrajudicial killings, inhumane and degrading treatment, and those who engage in human trafficking.

We are particularly concerned by the restrictions on media freedom and that those peacefully exercising freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, are subjected to use of force, harassment and detention.

The UK notes the new Government’s stated commitment to address the human rights situation and encourages early concrete action in that regard.

We recommend:

1) Ratifying and implementing the 2014 ILO Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention 1930, (PO29).

2) Strengthening the capacity and independence of the judicial system to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of sexual and gender based violence, including through training programmes for police officers and health professionals, and providing effective and necessary support for victims.

3) Ensuring media broadcasters remain free of political pressure and that journalists are protected, including by prompt and effective investigations into concerns about their safety.

Thank you.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Kingdom Mission to the United Nations.