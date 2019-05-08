Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Central and North Africa announces its participation at the East Africa COM on May 14 – 15, 2019 in Nairobi, Kenya.

In it’s 16th year, East Africa Com is the premier strategic event for telecoms, media and technology (TMT) leaders in East Africa, attracting over 800 leading industry professionals, all coming together to learn and develop relationships. Some of the hottest TMT topics are explored in the two day conference, as well as the opportunity to recognise individuals and companies within the industry in the East Africa Com Awards.

Canon's participation in this technology event is part of its strategy to support its customers in their digital transformation while keeping security at the heart of its concerns. In an increasingly complex and competitive market, this promise makes proximity to the customer a central element. Get first-hand experience on Canon professional Full HD network camera for low light shooting & Full HD colour video in almost total darkness plus networking and remote-control capability for critical surveillance applications.

This exhibition is also an opportunity to discover the latest innovations from Canon, and interact with Canon's teams, who will have the pleasure of welcoming you to their stand (14). The following Canon team members will be available to engage on various topics related to customer satisfaction monitoring:

Ameur Allag – Business Developer – Canon Central and North Africa Parag Kauangal – Sales Manager – Canon Central and North Africa Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media Contact: Canon Middle East Mai Youssef e. [email protected]

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe.

The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. For more information, log on to: www.Canon-CNA.com