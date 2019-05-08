Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Chief Curator for the National Museum of Namibia, Ms Nzila Marina Mubusisi, will participate in an information visit on the topic of “Preserving and protecting cultural property in Germany and around the word”.

The visit takes place from 16 to 22 June 2019 in Berlin/Brandenburg, Weimar and Dessau, and is part of the Visitors Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. Ambassador Christian Schlaga handed over the letter of invitation on Wednesday, 8 May 2019.

The themed visit will cover an introduction to the federal system and to the roles of different actors with a view to preserving and protecting cultural heritage in Germany and abroad. In particular, she will visit the German Archaeological Institute and the German Commission for UNESCO, as well as participate in talks with site managers, representatives of Länder governments and experts specializing in environmental protection and the protection of historical monuments. The trip will be rounded off with practical examples of managing and communicating World Heritage

Over the last years, Germany and Namibia have cooperated closely in the area of cultural heritage preservation. The German Embassy has supported the restoration of historical objects such as a steam engine or the digitization of audio records. In addition, February saw the restitution of the bible and whip belonging to Nama-Chief Hendrik Witbooi from the Linden-Museum in Stuttgart to Namibia.

