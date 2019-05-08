Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, met here today with Vebjorn Heines, the Norwegian Special Envoy to Somalia, and discussed with him developments in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

During the meeting, Dr. Gargash detailed the UAE's efforts in support of stability, as well as the country's development and humanitarian efforts in the region.

The meeting is part of the UAE's ongoing diplomatic contacts and efforts for regional stability.

