The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), with the generous support of the Government of Canada, successfully concluded a three-week training course on Device Scene Incident Management (DSIM) for Libyan Forensic Police Officers from the Libyan Ministry of Interior’s Criminal Investigation Agency. The contribution from Canada also helped UNMAS equip the four trained teams with four sets of specialized equipment to allow them to safely conduct DSIM upon their return to Libya.

The 16 officers (12 men, 4 women) were carefully selected by the Libyan Ministry of Interior‘s Criminal Investigation Agency and their participation was confirmed following a review by UNMAS and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

During the intensive three-week course, facilitated by UKROBORONSERVICE, the officers increased their knowledge about the theory and principles of explosive weapons and threats, as well as the specific skills needed to perform DSIM. The course, that was completed on 26 April, covered subjects such as forensic scene management, forensic evidence preservation, and the collection of evidence. During the final week of training, the participants conducted practical field exercises which involved the use of live explosives. The participants also had the opportunity to benefit from Ukrainian forensic experience during visits to the Interior Ministry’s Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Investigation Department.

Furthermore, the trainees received a specific session that addressed gender issues within the context of the police and security services and in emergency settings. The training also highlighted the importance of conducting gender-disaggregated casualty data collection and information management of casualties from Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

As a result of this course, the 16 officers have considerably enhanced their capacities to safely and effectively process crime scenes involving the use of explosives and to apply correct procedures in evidence collection, information gathering techniques, and reporting in post-IED and weapons and ammunition incidents, for further judicial procedures.

“This course gave us [female Forensics Police officers working in forensic laboratories] a completely new set of skills and knowledge because we did not know anything about explosives and ammunitions. We also learned how to detect potential threats of improvised explosive devices and how to correctly preserve evidences of crime scenes. We are now also better prepared to raise awareness of the population and our family about the risks of explosives.”

The Ambassadors of Canada and Libya in Ukraine, as well as the Director of Forensic Laboratories Administration in Libya attended the course graduation ceremony. Their participation helped highlight the importance of partnership and capacity development to help counter threats to peace, security, human rights, and development.

