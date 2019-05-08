Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Secretary-General is concerned by the number of new Ebola cases in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He reiterates the support of the whole United Nations system for efforts to end the outbreak. The Secretary-General commends the government, institutions and people of DRC on the response to date, which has contained the current outbreak within parts of two provinces. He applauds the bravery of security, health and humanitarian workers who have put their lives on the line in a challenging environment marked by conflict and insecurity, including attacks on Ebola Treatment Centres and healthcare facilities. They have vaccinated over 100,000 people and saved the lives of hundreds of people who have contracted the disease. Despite these efforts, the outbreak is now in its tenth month and has claimed more than 1,000 lives. The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the families of the victims. With important shifts in the response now being implemented, the Secretary General has emphasized his commitment to a collective UN-wide approach, both in Kinshasa, where the UN is led by his special representative, and in the areas affected by the virus, where the response is led by WHO, all in close liaison with Congolese leaders both in Kinshasa and eastern DRC. The Secretary-General reiterates that the full involvement and engagement of local people remains the key to successfully controlling the outbreak. The Secretary General urges all Congolese leaders to work together across parties and across communities to tackle the outbreak. At this critical juncture, additional resources are needed. The Secretary-General calls on member states and partner organisations to ensure the responding agencies have the resources needed to succeed.

