Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) announced plans at Google IO 2019 which will see its SPARK 3 Pro running on Android™ P™ operating system upgrade to join Q Beta on May 7th.

Stephen HA, Vice President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile, said: “We are delighted to announce our further expansion of cooperation with Google. This year, with upcoming Android™ Q system, TECNO SPARK 3 Pro will upgrade and provide the users with a faster Q upgrade. “

TECNO Mobile has presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. It is now one of the major players worldwide. Its SPARK 3 Pro is a 4G smartphone with AI Bright Camera and 32GB ROM + 2GB RAM. With Android™ optimized OS, it can offer consumers several benefits including:

Align user behaviors: Intelligent camera powered by AI Engine to be able to learn user behaviors including users’ habits, users’ intents… Biological recognition features: SPARK 3 can recognize different face features and give the most suitable level of “re-touch” and “lighting” automatically to your photos; Protect user privacy: Users will have more control over app access to location info, shared files and repositories like photos and videos. TECNO SPARK 3 Pro users can set up your personal APP “invisible” from your mobile phone desktop AR stickers: by leveraging better connectivity and media capabilities, TECNO SPARK 3 Pro users can create AR stickers to enjoy fun communications Dark Theme: One of our most requested features, Android Q now has a system-wide Dark Theme. Activate Dark Theme in Settings, or by turning on Battery Saver. Dark Theme also helps save battery. Gesture Navigation: Introducing a new gesture-based navigation so you can fluidly move between tasks, and maximize the use of larger, edge to edge glass screens. Suggested actions in notifications: Building off of Smart Reply in Android 9 Pie, you can now take action on messages with suggested actions in notification. For instance, adding an event to your Calendar from a text message. Prioritized notifications: With Android Q, you can choose whether an app’s notifications are interruptive or gentle. Interruptive notifications will make noise, vibrate, and appear on your lock screen, whereas gentle ones will not. Android Q also introduces algorithms to automatically determine whether notifications should be interruptive. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

About TECNO Mobile: TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. Established in 2006, TECNO has presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.TECNO-Mobile.com

