Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On behalf of the Executive Board of the France Alumni Ghana Association (FAGA), I wish to invite you to the screening of an animated film titled ADAMA.

This film was used to mark the Centenary Anniversary of the First World War in 2018. The Association has chosen to use this film as a sensitization outreach instrument to promote the French Language and culture to Rural School Children who do not have access to the teaching and learning of the French Language.

Our first School of call was in Natriku, on March 22, 2019 as part of our celebrations of Francophonie Week. The response was overwhelming as the children learnt much from watching and left with 2 French vocabularies, Bonjour and Au revoir for the night.

You are being invited to watch this film so as to help us identify communities within your influence we can reach out to.

Our target is to reach 10 rural schools.

Venue: Conference Room, Alliance Franҁaise, Accra

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Time: 6:30 pm

Tell a Friend to tell a Friend. See you there!!!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of France in Accra, Ghana.Media filesDownload logo