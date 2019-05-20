Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Sweden has extensive development cooperation with both of these countries, and has been committed to helping them combat poverty since they gained independence. During his visit, Mr Eriksson will meet a range of actors, including government representatives, human rights defenders, civil society organisations and multilateral actors.

In Tanzania, Mr Eriksson will visit a number of cooperation projects targeting issues such as human rights, agricultural development, renewable energy and education. Focus will be on discussing developments in the area of democracy and human rights, the economic outlook, and natural resource management and biodiversity.

In Mozambique, Mr Eriksson will first visit Maputo, then travel to Beira, where focus will be on humanitarian efforts following cyclone Idai and reconstruction of the region. Climate and environmental issues, and enhanced resilience in the event of natural disasters will also be addressed.

