On the 9th May 2019, the Embassy of Sweden inaugurated the exhibition “Because I am a Father: Egyptian and Swedish Dads” in Alexandria. The exhibition features photos from Egypt and Sweden, portraying the universal role of fatherhood and promoting cultural exchange and gender equality. The exhibit will be open 9th-28th May in Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

The project is a joint undertaking by Bibliotheca Alexandrina, the National Council for Women, the Swedish Institute (SI) in Stockholm, the Swedish Embassy, and UN Women Egypt. One part of the exhibition portraits 25 Swedish dads on parental leave and depicts their views on parental leave and how their choice to stay home with their children has affected their relationships to their children and their partners. The other part of the exhibition showcases approximately 20 Egyptian dads and how they engage in their children’s lives. The Egyptian fathers also share their thoughts on parenthood and on what their everyday lives look like.

The exhibition will be open to the public Saturday to Thursday until 28th May, from 10am to 2pm.

