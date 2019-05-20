Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the terrorist attack on a tourist bus near the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that the UAE strongly condemns this criminal act that threatens the security and stability of Egypt. It also expressed the UAE’s position of solidarity with the government and people of Egypt in their fight against violence and extremism.

The Ministry statement said that such cowardly acts of terrorism will not undermine the resolve of the Egyptian people and their insistence on continuing to confront terrorism without reservations. “This terrorist incident is completely incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values and principles,” the statement added.

The UAE continues to adhere to its complete rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism targeting all without distinction, the statement said.

It expressed wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Coperation.