WEBINAR: Thursday, May 30, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST

The U.S. Consulate in Cape Town, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), City of Cape Town, and Global Resources, Inc. invite you to participate in a webinar to learn about upcoming ICT project opportunities in the City of Cape Town.

The interactive program will provide market intelligence on projects in South Africa’s ICT sector, a US$7.3B market. Topics of discussion will feature Cape Town's Digital City Vision as well as investment planning from multiple City directors and the Global Resources ICT Investment Analysis Feasibility Study team. U.S. government representatives will also share key resources and programs that support U.S. supplier market planning, outreach, and export goals in South Africa.

Through two Q & A sessions, participants will have the opportunity to engage with panelists and 20+ U.S. supplier representatives on project opportunities in Cape Town.

The webinar will feature an update on Cape Town’s USTDA-funded ICT Investment Analysis Feasibility Study, which has developed ten business cases for proposed City investments in five key areas:

Enabling infrastructure related to broadband development, wireless, IoT implementations, and infrastructure management

Intelligent transportation systems, including integrated ticketing systems

Safety and security, with a focus on the integration of day-to-day city operations, and emergency crisis response

Digital inclusion, to extend service delivery, and provide in-demand access

Digital literacy, to help City of Cape Town citizens participate more effectively in the digital economy.

*Registration is required*

To save your spot, please email [email protected] Please be sure to include your name, title and organization, and webinar access and registration details will be sent in response.

