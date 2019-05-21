Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has received Prime Minister Boubou Cisse of Mali, who is currently visiting the UAE.

During the meeting held at headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

Al Hashemy and Cisse also exchanged views on regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

The UAE minister expressed her hope that the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE will open up new horizons for cooperation and joint initiatives between the two countries.

Prime Minister Cisse expressed his country's keenness to expand bilateral relations to meet the aspirations and interests of both nations

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Coperation.Media filesDownload logo