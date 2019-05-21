Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Mohammed Ali Musabah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, has presented his credentials to Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of Central African Republic, as UAE's non-resident Ambassador to the country.

During the meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Bangui, the UAE diplomat conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President Touadera.

Al Shamsi also presented a copy of credentials to Sylvie Valerie Baipo Temon, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic, at the ministry.

