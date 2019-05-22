Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Global Affairs Canada today issued the following statement:

“Canada is gravely concerned by the escalation of violence in and around Tripoli, Libya, including the indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, and attacks against medical personnel. As UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General Ghassan Salamé said today at the UN Security Council, there can be no military solution to the crisis.

“We urge all parties to the conflict to immediately implement a ceasefire, and to work towards reconciliation through a peaceful and inclusive political dialogue, facilitated by the United Nations.

“We call on all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, for which they are accountable. This includes ensuring the protection of civilians, including migrants and refugees; and allowing humanitarian access to those in need. We further call on all parties to allow civilians wanting to leave conflict areas to do so safely.

“Canada fully supports the Libya people’s desire to build a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous Libya.”

