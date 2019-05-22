Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa is organizing a conference to highlight the fifth anniversary of the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) program by highlighting “Mandela Washington Fellows in Action”.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites the media to cover the opening session. Please also see below schedule and mention in your RSVP if you are interested in covering any of the breakout sessions.

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2019

Time: 09:00 am

Venue: UNECA Conference Center

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu ([email protected]) no later than 3:00 pm on Thursday May 23, 2019 to get access for UNECA compound.

9:00 Opening session

10:15 Short Documentary screening and discussion (footages from the Community engagements)

11:30 Plenary session one “Youth Engagement in Politics”

1:30 Breakout sessions – Disability Inclusion in Leadership/A road to Social Entrepreneurship/Challenges and Prospects of Startups

2:30 Networking and alumni projects expo

4:00 Plenary session two "Pathway towards a Global Leadership"