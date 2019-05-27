Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State attended the swear-in ceremony of South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, which took place in Pretoria on Saturday.

The event was attended by a number of heads of states, vice presidents, ministers and government officials from various countries.

During the ceremony, Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings and well wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the sixth South African President.

Ramaphosa relayed his greetings to Their Highnesses, and wished the UAE government and people continued progress and prosperity.

Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, also attended the swear-in ceremony.

