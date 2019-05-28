Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Situation in numbers

1.5 million people affected

500,000 children affected

82,300 Population displaced

Response

20,825 People reached with hygiene items

9,511 Children reached with psychosocial and recreational services

222,576 People reached with primary health care services

3,734 Women and children received food supplementation

Humanitarian Situation Overview

As the fighting in Tripoli completes its eighth week neither faction has made significant territorial gains or a breakthrough, keeping the frontlines of the southern Tripoli static. The intensity of attacks varied while airstrikes, heavy shelling and rocket attacks continued throughout the reporting period.

Since the beginning of the conflict on 04 April, 40 civilian deaths, including children, in addition to 146 wounded civilians, have been reported. 1 Approximately 82,300 people have been forced to flee their homes in Tripoli

2 .As per the OCHA database, up to this date,some 789 families reside temporarily in 47 collective centres, of which 213 are schools, were established by the Tripoli crisis committee to host Internally Displaced Persons fleeing violence and conflict in southern Tripoli.

On 23 May, an armoured ambulance of one of the first line responders came under shelling in southern Tripoli resulting in the death of the medical doctor onboard. A second ambulance that was sent to recover casualties was subsequently attacked, resulting in the death of another paramedic and injury of three health workers, including a medical doctor.

Basic services continue to suffer during the conflict. The Man-Made River Authority confirmed that a water station was subjected to sabotage in the city of Zliten affecting water supply to the cities of Misrata, Zliten, Al-Khoms, and Garabulli, and neighbouring areas. On 25 May, the General Electricity Company of Libya announced that six power units in heavy fighting areas have gone off the general network. It has yet to affect Tripoli significantly.

The academic school year remains suspended in conflict affected areas, directly impacting education of some 122,088 children in nine municipalities near Tripoli, 5 with more schools in other parts of Tripoli and the Western Libya closed or operating with restricted capacity. If the situation permits, schools in conflict affected areas would re-open on 09 June.

To address the education needs, the Ministry of Education launched non- formal education activities targeting some 700 students attending basic and secondary education. The Ministry stated challenges linked to the implementation of this programme including security situation and also the availability of a dedicated budget to pay the teachers overtime, stationery and office equipment.

Some three thousand migrants and refugees, including children, remain trapped in the detention centres close to the conflict lines and are in serious need of food, water, health care and protection services. According to reports, the situation in the detention centres accommodating migrants moved from the conflict affected centres are worsening, notably in Zintan and Gharian, resulting in appalling living conditions.

