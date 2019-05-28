Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The announcement by Africa Rugby for the 2020 Olympics have pitted both the Zambia Men's and Women's Rugby Teams to compete for qualification in the 2nd edition of 7s rugby since its reintroduction in 2016.

The Women's Qualifiers set for 12 & 13 October, 2019 in Tunisia will feature KENYA, UGANDA, ZIMBABWE, MADAGASCAR, SENEGAL, BOTSWANA, ZAMBIA, MOROCCO, GHANA, SOUTH AFRICA and TUNISIA.

The Men's Qualifiers to be hosted in South Africa from 08 to 09 November, 2019 will bring together KENYA, NAMIBIA, ZIMBABWE, ZAMBIA, TUNISIA, GHANA, MOROCCO, UGANDA, BOTSWANA, MAURITIUS, MADAGASCAR, SENEGAL, IVORY COAST and NIGERIA while hosts South Africa are likely to have automatic qualification as they currently occupy 4th position on the HSBC SEVENS SERIES.

Meanwhile the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) (www.ZRU.rugby) has welcomed the announced dates for Qualifiers, Union President Gen Clement Sinkamba said his Executive Committee has been steadily making preparations for the games.

“The announcement has come at a time when we have just launched the Zambia Sevens jersey courtesy of our corporate sponsors RGSM. As a Union we are glad with the achievements of all our Rugby National Teams. We are currently in talks with the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and the Botswana Rugby Union to set up joint preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers, we are also going to use our local Tournaments to ensure both our Men's and Women's Teams are adequately prepared”.

The Zambian Rugby League shifts from 15 a-side games to 7 a-side games in early July 2019.

