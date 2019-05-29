Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Sudan?

What we offer?

A traineeship of up to 6 months within the Political Press and Information (PPI) Section of the EU Delegation to Sudan, starting in August 2019.

Main tasks:

Produce a political research Organize public diplomacy meetings and activities Enhance connections with universities and academic research centres in Sudan Contribute to press and communication activities and material

Special requirement:

Due to the current situation in Sudan, any EU National candidate must already reside in Khartoum.

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address: [email protected]:

A detailed Europass curriculum vitae (CV) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship – PPI

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 – Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

