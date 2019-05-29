Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government of Japan welcomes that the Presidential, National and Provincial Elections in the Republic of Malawi were held peacefully on May 21 as the sixth election since the country achieved democracy in 1994, and congratulates Prof. Arthur Peter MUTHARIKA on his re-election as the President.

The Government of Japan hopes the Republic of Malawi will foster political stability and socio-economic development under the leadership of President MUTHARIKA. Japan will continue to support efforts of the Government of Malawi towards that goal and will work to further strengthen the friendly and cooperative bilateral relationship.

