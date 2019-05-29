Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The United States condemns in the strongest terms last week’s terror attacks in Niger, as well as recent attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso, which have taken the lives of security forces defending their nations. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed, and wish a quick recovery to all who were wounded.

These attacks offers a stark reminder of why the United States remains resolved in our fight to defeat terrorism. We stand with the Nigerien, the Burkinabe, and the Malian governments and people, and with all the countries in the region, as they confront this terrorist threat. We will continue our work to bolster their capacity to fight ISIS and other terrorist networks.

