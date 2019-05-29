Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Meeting the request put forward by the Authorities of Niger to enable them to tackle the Country’s persisting health emergency, which has further worsened following the local outburst of violence, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, in association with the Italian Air Force, has arranged for a new humanitarian flight following the one of 26 April, to deliver five tons of medical and hygiene kits to Niamey from the United Nations humanitarian response depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi. The aircraft took off yesterday morning from the military base in Pisa.

