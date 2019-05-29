Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia on the occasion of her country's National Day, which is marked on 28th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Ethiopian President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched messages to the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on the occasion.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Coperation.