The U.S. Embassy was pleased to welcome Chadians from many backgrounds and communities to our annual Iftar on May 30. In his welcoming remarks, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Richard Bell hailed the “spirit of mutual respect” the Iftar represented, while the Secretary General of the High Council for Islamic Affairs thanked the Embassy for its long history of engagement with the Muslim community in Chad. We wish all our Muslim friends a joyous Eid al-Fitr!

