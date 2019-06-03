Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

For the first time, Egyptian companies will travel as a delegation to the United States to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, June 10-12, 2019, the highest-profile event dedicated to promoting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the United States.

The companies participating represent an array of industry sectors and have the potential to establish a footprint or expand existing investments in the largest consumer market in the world – the United States. Among the leading Egyptian companies participating in the delegation are ElSewedy Electric, EN Investment, Egyptian American Group, Global Consolidated Contractors, Digital Cloud Platforms, Pyramids Telecom, and FedEx licensee Egypt Express.

The companies were recruited to attend SelectUSA by the U.S. Embassy in collaboration with major business associations including the Alexandria Business Association, the Egyptian Junior Business Association, and the Cairo and Alex Angels investor networks. The American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt also played a significant role in the recruitment process, and will be joining the delegation at SelectUSA to further the important work of cementing ties between Egyptian and American companies.

According to U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Goldberger, “We worked hard to recruit these outstanding Egyptian companies to participate in SelectUSA. There are many new opportunities for Egyptian and American companies thanks to the strong performance of both our economies.”

Representatives of the participating Egyptian companies will be among the nearly 2,800 participants, representing 63 markets, expected to participate in this year’s summit, and will have an opportunity to share and exchange ideas on international business trends, project finance, human resource topics, understanding U.S. and global supply chains, and how to utilize technology to grow their business. To learn more about SelectUSA and to see the agenda for this year’s program, please visit:https://www.selectusasummit.us/.

