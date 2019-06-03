Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Embassy of the United States of America commends the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and Renamo President Ossufo Momade for their joint announcement committing to completing the disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) process in the months of June and July and expressing intent to sign a definitive ceasefire agreement and permanent peace accord in August. The United States welcomes this news of progress toward achieving these key milestones in advance of the October general elections, and urges both sides to continue taking concrete and simultaneous steps to fulfill their respective commitments to reaching a timely and complete DDR of Renamo combatants.

The cooperation between President Nyusi and Renamo President Momade to advance the peace process, especially in the wake of the devastating and tragic cyclones that struck Mozambique in March and April, stands as a testament to the two leaders’ desire to unify the country. The United States congratulates the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and Renamo, and remains committed to working within the framework of the International Contact Group to provide the support necessary to achieve the durable peace deserved by the people of Mozambique.

