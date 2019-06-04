Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( www.Canon-CNA.com) a leader in imaging solutions has announced today the start of the partnership with Film Lecturers & Trainers Association in Kenya (FLeTA-K) to develop the knowledge, capacity and skills of creative and professional talents in film and photography to further expand the Kenyan creative arts market.

The two companies put pen to paper today (3rd June 2019) at an official signing ceremony at KCA University.

CCNA will work with FLeTA-K, to deliver photography and filmmaking skills over the next 8 months, to more than 10 universities and training institutions across Nairobi, involving Canon Trainers and Canon technical experts.

The sessions provided by Canon will give the perfect opportunity for aspiring filmmakers and photographers to benefit from thematic courses in videography and photography and will raise awareness about the latest affordable technology which includes the company’s newest products.

The inauguration of this new partnership will see 6 universities come together over the launch week to complete 1 photo workshop, 2 filmmaking workshops and 8 focus seminars based around photography and film.

Teddy Mitchener, a renowned Kenyan photographer and Freelance photographer will host an exclusive workshop on ‘Canon Basic DSLR Photography Workshop’. Kenyan filmmakers Ben Mwangi and Maxwell Odhiambo will lead a ‘Canon Basic DSLR Filmmaking workshop’. The workshops will be held parallel to the other activities of the seminar during the week.

The partnership with FLeTA-K is an extension of Canon’s Miraisha Sustainability Programme. The initiative, launched in late 2014, aims to build the capacity and talent of people in the African countries where Canon operates by leveraging the company’s imaging heritage, advanced technological strengths and innovations.

To date, through the Miraisha Sustainability Programme, Canon has trained more than 4,500 youth students on photography, filmmaking and printing photography skills and concluded over 300 similar training and development partnerships. Historically in Kenya Canon has partnered with various organisation and events that include Kenyatta University, African Slum Photo Festival, Kenya Photography Awards, The NRB Bus, and Kenya Fashion Awards amongst many other partners.

The week of sessions will end with an award ceremony during which the workshop participants will be celebrated and rewarded with a certificate of attendance.

Roman Troedhandl, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, said: “Our collaboration with FLeTA-K is aimed at familiarising film makers and photographers in Kenya with cutting-edge professional technology that is used internationally but also creating a network of practical opportunities for young people to find rewarding careers in Kenya and abroad. Thus, we want to encourage the growth of the film and photography sectors in the country where the film industry currently generates more than $70 million per year.”

John Mugubi, FLeTA-K, Chairperson FLeTA-K, said: “The Kenyan story telling journey has gained a valuable partner in Canon. With the continued support of cutting-edge technology and solid skills in the craft of photography and film making, these initiatives will help place Kenyan arts on the world map. Our creative professionals welcome this opportunity to be better equipped to compete in sustainable and viable creative industry in Kenya and further afield.”

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( www.Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region – by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus.

CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market. Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region.

CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. For more information, log on to: www.Canon-CNA.com

About FLeTA-K The Film Lecturers and Trainers Association of Kenya (FLeTA-K) is an independent outfit registered under the Societies Act that brings together lecturers and trainers from all film training universities and institutes across the country. The main objective of FLeTA-K is to streamline and enhance film training in the country with the sole purpose of offering practice-based and industry-oriented learning to students interested in pursuing film careers.

FLeTA-K also seeks to empower its membership by planning capacity building workshops in different facets of film production, thereby enabling lecturers and trainers to keep in touch with the film world and emerging technology and knowledge for onward dissemination to film students. It is FLeTA-K’s belief that a sound education in film studies contributes to a dynamic and progressive film industry in the country, which will catapult Kenyan film to unimaginable heights. FLeTA-K: Excellence in Film Studies.

