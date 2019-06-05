Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The delicate balance between indigenous farming practices and conservation in Morocco is under threat, but according to the UN, local communities in the Western High Atlas Mountains are finding ways to preserve traditions and still make a living from the land.

The Amazighe, who live in the mountainous south of the country, have traditionally been able to conserve the unique biodiversity of the region and preserve their cultural heritage. However, climate change as well as the over-exploitation of medicinal plants – plus an exodus of young people – means their symbiotic relationship with the land may no longer be sustainable.

The UN Development Programme UNDP), with other partners, has supported the Amazighe to manage and protect the natural resources on which they rely.

