The global reach of the United Nations makes it “the world's best hope for peace and security, sustainable development and the promotion and protection of human rights and social progress”, said the top Nigerian diplomat who will be the next President of the General Assembly.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s current UN Permanent Representative, was elected to head the world body by acclamation on Tuesday in the General Assembly Hall in New York and will succeed Ecuador’s Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

“Peace and security, poverty eradication, zero hunger, quality education, climate action and inclusion will constitute a major priority of my presidency”, said the Nigerian ambassador.

When he takes the reins at opening of the 74th session in September, he committed “to promoting partnerships that are needed from all stakeholders to achieve our objectives, and ultimately ensure that we do our best to ensure peace and prosperity, particularly, for the most vulnerable”.

Mr. Muhammad-Bande spoke about a number of September’s high-level events that will be convened at UN Headquarters in New York to support the Sustainable Development Agenda, including a High-Level Political Forum, the Climate Change Summit, the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, the High-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage, as well as the high-level meeting to review progress made in addressing the priorities of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

“The promotion of human rights and the empowerment of women and youth deserve special attention, and I will be devoted to the promotion of gender parity throughout the whole UN system, starting from my own Office”, said the president-elect.

Noting that the 75th anniversary of the UN’s founding would be commemorated during his tenure, he called it “a unique opportunity for us to reduce the trust deficit between nations”.

To “achieve the visions of our founding fathers, we must ensure that indifference and cynicism does not creep into our Organization”, he asserted, saying that the 193-nation Assembly “must play its role in bridging the gaps and promoting collective action”.

Mr. Muhammad-Bande’s in-tray includes: Promoting international peace and security, in particular, conflict prevention. Strengthening global action to tackle climate change, which is integral to the effective implementation of the SDGs. Accentuating inclusion, human rights, and the empowerment of youth and women, respectively. Promoting partnerships for advancing the achievement of the SDGs, in particular Goals 1, 2 and 4 on poverty eradication, zero hunger and quality education, respectively.

He also highlighted that efforts must be maintained to strengthen the relationship between the General Assembly, Security Council and Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

“I will count on the support and solidarity of all Member States as well as the Secretariat”, he maintained, saying that he would use his office’s advocacy tools to promote multilateral approaches for “workable solutions” to pressing issues. “I will work with Member States on streamlining our work and improving the way we do business at the UN”, he added.

Noting the growing number of events, which may risk undermining genuine dialogue and over-stretching delegations, he assured “I will work with you all on appropriate solutions, as I believe we must make the UN more efficient, effective and accountable to the people we serve”.

President-elect offers ‘invaluable insights’ – Guterres

In his remarks, Secretary-General António Guterres congratulated Mr. Muhammad-Bande and noted some of the “many important and admirable qualifications” he brings to the office.

He cited the president-elect’s tenure as Nigeria’s UN Ambassador; his expertise in political science and public administration; and the “invaluable insights” he has into Africa’s challenges and world affairs in general, particularly regarding the Organization’s peace and security work, sustainable development and human rights.

The UN chief said that “as we gear up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations”, he hopes to use the occasion “to reaffirm the value of international cooperation and the vision of the Charter”.

Mr. Guterres also commended the current Assembly President, María Fernanda Espinosa for her “outstanding work”, saying “I am most grateful for her support for United Nations reform and her overall stewardship of this body”.

The Secretary-General concluded by offering the president-elect his support “as we strive to reach our shared goals and uphold universal values”.

