Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On the occasion of Women Deliver 2019, Prime Minister Trudeau met with President Akufo-Addo of Ghana. The two leaders discussed their shared commitment to advancing gender equality, and the importance of investing in grassroots organizations. Recalling the event they co-chaired at the United Nations General Assembly last year, they discussed their collective efforts to advance progress on youth employment. The two leaders looked forward to the High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development that Canada and Ghana will co-host later this year at the United Nations.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Akufo-Addo welcomed their collaboration on peace and security including in support of the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of LGBTQ2+ rights, and offered his support for the President’s vision of a Ghana ‘Beyond Aid’. The Prime Minister and the President agreed to stay in close contact to explore areas for future collaboration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Prime Minister – Canada.Media filesDownload logo