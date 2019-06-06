Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HE Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat met today at the commission's headquarters in Addis Ababa with HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly regional issues, including the current situation in Sudan and Somalia.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dosari and HE the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui.

