On 31st May 2019, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana H.E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo visited F&G Botswana in Francistown, which was invested by a Chinese and began its operation in 2008. The company manufactures flavor and fragrance in Botswana and export its products to Chinese market.

