The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons continues rolling out the Year of Energy initiative as Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima calls for a stronger African energy dialogue. Following the success of the Cape VII Congress & Exhibition in April, Malabo will host the Oil & Gas Meeting Day for services companies on October 1-2, 2019. H.E. Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima headed to São Tomé and Príncipeyesterday to discuss energy cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea.

Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima is participating in the Angola Oil & Gas Conference 2019 at the invitation of Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum H.E. Diamantino Azevedo in Luanda this week.

Speaking in front of over a 1,000 African and international industry stakeholders, H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima reiterated his call to action to African national oil companies and governments. “Our national oil companies are sleeping and should be engaging with each other constantly to explore joint-venture opportunities and projects across Africa,” he said. “We need to bring African NOCs and services companies together, and Equatorial Guinea will rely on the stage and platform created by the Year of Energy to foster that dialogue.”

In order to strengthen cooperation amongst African companies, encourage the development of a strong African content and promote joint-venture opportunities, Malabo will be hosting the Oil & Gas Meeting Day on October 1-2, 2019. The summit is part of the Year of Energy and will focus on exploring opportunities and deals amongst services companies, which are central to the development of strong African capabilities across the value-chain. “We invite all national oil companies and public and private services companies to come to Malabo in October for the Oil & Gas Meeting Day. This will be a key platform for dialogue and deals as African companies realize the need to work together” added H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima.

Minister Lima headed to São Tomé and Príncipe yesterday where he met with his counterpart H.E. Osvaldo Abreu. This working visit is focusing on energy cooperation between Equatorial Guinea and São Tomé and Príncipe, discussing exploration and development issues and opportunities of oil and gas fields, and gas monetization. “Our two countries share a history of cooperation that keeps on getting stronger. We need to explore possible drilling campaigns in our waters, and build a common future of prosperity,” declared H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima.

