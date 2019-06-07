Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We are pleased to invite you to the outreach event on the EU External Investment Plan (EIP) jointly organised by the EU Delegation to Kenya and the European Commission services in Brussels. The event will be held on 12 June 2019, from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm, at the Tulip Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi. The morning session will comprise presentations while the afternoon session will be dedicated to B2B interactions.

The EIP is an EU initiative launched in 2017 to boost investments of businesses and private investors in EU partner countries in Africa and the EU Neighbourhood regions.

The European Commission is working with European and International Financing Institutions to make available financing instruments and guarantee tools so as to lower the risk of investing in key sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, lending to small businesses and other sectors. The EIP also aims to support policy reforms to improve the business environment and investment climate.

This outreach event will aim at:

Informing the key stakeholders in the private sector in Kenya about the EU External Investment Plan; Presenting the EIP Investment Guarantees applicable to the private sector in Kenya in the areas of Agriculture, Energy, SME development, Sustainable Cities, Digitalisation, Health; Providing an opportunity for B2B contacts between EIP financial partners and the private sector in Kenya.

Journalists interested in covering the event are requested to send their confirmation to [email protected] by 4.00 pm on Monday 10th June 2019 to facilitate registration. Only registered journalists will be allowed at the venue.

