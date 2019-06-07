Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a checkpoint south of Al Arish city in north Sinai, Egypt.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, today said that: ''The UAE expresses its vehement condemnation of these criminal acts and its principled rejection of all acts of violence and terrorism.'' The UAE also reiterated its support for the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and expressed its firm solidarity with the government and people of Egypt in their fight against these dangerous crimes.

''These coward, terrorist acts will not weaken the resolve of Egyptian people to continue their fight against terrorism, which has no country, religion or ethics,'' the ministry affirmed.

“This terrorist incident is completely incompatible with all religious and humanitarian values and principles,” it added.

The ministry expressed the UAE condolences to the families of martyrs as well as to the government and people of Egypt while wishing speedy recovery of those injured.

