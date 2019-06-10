Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On June 3, 2019, Sudanese security force delivered attacks in Khartoum, Sudan against the group of demonstrators requesting transition to the civilian rule in the country, resulting in many innocent civilians killed or injured.

Japan expresses grave concerns about the deterioration of the political and security situation in Sudan and condemns the attacks by the security force. Japan demands the Transitional Military Council to address the situation through dialogue.

Japan continues to pay close attention to the situation in Sudan and hopes that constitutional order will be restored as soon as possible in a democratic manner.

