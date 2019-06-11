Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch is traveling June 10-15 to Nairobi, Kenya, and Accra, Ghana. The Assistant Secretary will meet with embassy staff and observe consular operations in Nairobi. While in Ghana, he will meet with Ghanaian officials as well as consular staff. In both cities, the Assistant Secretary will underscore our deep and sustained commitment to the protection of U.S. citizens overseas and the facilitation of legitimate travel to the United States.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.