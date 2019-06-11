Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We wish to notify you that Anjarwalla & Khanna (A&K) Tanzania has taken over the practice of ATZ Law Chambers. The firm’s core leadership team will now include Partner, Geofrey Dimoso and Director, Shemane Amin who joined in April and February respectively.

Driven by the firm’s vision to complement its robust local practice with the capability to service clients regionally and in recognition of the value that our clients have gained as a result of our cross-border collaboration with A&K Kenya (www.AfricaLegalNetwork.com/Kenya), these developments will enable us to strengthen our regional offering by providing greater access to a broader pool of specialist teams and resources.

Our office address, client engagement terms and operations in our Dar es Salaam office will remain unchanged, but our offering will now be bolstered by the expansion of the leadership team.

In his new role, Mr Dimoso will work closely with the rest of the A&K Tanzania leadership team to ensure that the firm continues to provide exceptional service to clients in Tanzania and the wider region. With over 15 years of experience in private practice, Dimoso headed the legal department and served as company secretary of the Commercial Bank of Africa (Tanzania), and previously, Azania Bank. Dimoso is a practicing Advocate of the High Court of Tanzania and holds a Master of Laws degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Dar es Salaam. He is certified as a director by the Commonwealth Centre for Corporate Governance (Kenya) and the Institute of Directors (Tanzania), and is a member of various professional bodies, including the Tanganyika Law Society and the East African Law Society.

Tasked with managing the firm’s client experience and overseeing operations, Ms. Amin joined A&K Tanzania from Philip Morris where she held a dual management role as the Manager for Corporate Affairs and the Manager for Commercial, Strategy and Planning. Prior to that, she worked as a Corporate Advisor at Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Limited, where she oversaw complex corporate transactions. Ms. Amin started her legal career in the United States, where she worked for law firm Brown Rudnick LLP. She is a graduate of Boston University School of Law, where she obtained a Juris Doctor degree, after graduating from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree on full scholarship from the Robertson Scholars Program.

We are confident that the rebranding and entry of our new team members and our offering to clients in Tanzania and across Africa will be bolstered. Similarly, we remain grateful to our clients and other key stakeholders whose support has continually facilitated our growth.

As the exclusive ALN firm in Tanzania, A&K Tanzania will continue to leverage the alliance’s “one-stop-shop” approach on cross-border matters to provide integrated solutions to support clients in doing business across the continent.

Media Contact: Sonal Sejpal [email protected]

Geofrey Dimoso [email protected]

Shemane Amin [email protected]

About the Firm: A&K Tanzania is a leading full service corporate and commercial law firm based in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. The firm is uniquely placed to advise clients on the legal and commercial aspects of doing business in Tanzania. Our team of lawyers has significant experience handling sophisticated local and cross-border transactions in corporate M&A, projects and infrastructure, real estate, banking and finance, capital markets, insolvency, mining, energy, telecommunications, competition and employment.

A&K Tanzania is strengthened by the firm’s pan-African reach through ALN, a leading alliance of top-tier independent firms in fifteen countries across Africa. The firm also works closely with ALN’s Regional Office in the UAE, Anjarwalla Collins & Haidermota.