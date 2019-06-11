Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) The Day Five of Rwanda Rugby National League 2019 (Seniors) definitely made Thousand (1000) Hills RFC the 1st team in the Central (Kigali) Zone, and the 1st to qualify for the ½ finals of the National League 2019.

On the last Saturday 8th June 2019, two games played; one in Kigali, and the other in South. Muhanga Thunders RFC hosted UR Grizzlies RFC at Kabgayi Ground, Muhanga District. The game kicked off at 12:30AM, and Muhanga Thunders won with 17-03 UR Grizzlies. Afterward, at 3PM, Lions de Fer RFC played against 1000 Hills RFC at Red-Cross Ground/Kacyiru in Kigali, and 1000 Hills came up with the victory of 20-13 Lions de Fer. Actually, 1000 Hills RFC is definitely both the 1st team in the Zone of Kigali, and the 1st to qualify for ½ final games of Rwanda Rugby National League 2019.

Meanwhile, 1000 Hills RFC is now waiting for the 2nd team in the Southern Region to face in ½ finals. This team will be known after the game of Muhanga Thunders RFC Vs Rusizi Resilience RFC expected on the 3rd August 2019 in Rusizi, because this game’s results will finally determine the first and the second team in the Southern Region.

Whilst the 2nd team in South will face 1000 Hills RFC (the 1st in Kigali), the first team in south will play against the second team in Kigali to be identified after the game of Kigali Sharks RFC Vs Lions de Fer RFC on 6th July 2019 at the Red-Cross Ground/ Kacyiru in Kigali.

Provisionally;

The Central Region

No

Team

Points

1

Thousand Hills RFC

17

2

Lion de Fer RFC

10

3

Kigali Sharks

10

4

Remera Buffaloes

0

Southern Region

No

Team

Points

1

Muhanga Thunders RFC

15

2

Rusizi Resilience RFC

14

3

Kamonyi Puma RFC

6

4

UR Grizzlies RFC

1

About Rwanda Rugby: The Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) (www.RwandaRugby.com) is responsible for all aspects of rugby in Rwanda from school level to the international Silverbacks. Our aim is to encourage the development of rugby in Rwanda and increase participation at all ages and both genders.

