Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Mr. Ayman Seijiny, CEO of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org) , the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), and his team composed of Mr. Ikbal Darida, The CEO Adviser and Mr. Samir Nadir Taghiyev, Senior Regional Manager for CIS Region, initiated a working tour of CIS countries on Monday, including visits to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

This is the first official visit of the new CEO of ICD to these countries, who was elected 9th October 2019 to lead ICD.

Mr. Sejiny met with IsDB Group governors of the three above mentioned countries, top management of major companies and banks to present his new vision and how ICD can support international development through new initiatives, including the Global Platform, launched during the IsDB 44th Annual Meeting in April 2019 in Marrakech, as well as Sovereign and Green Sukuk.

He also discussed the potential of private sector partnerships to help achieve growth targets and inspected developmental projects.

The boosting of regional integration and the use of fintech to encourage sustainable development, job creation and the incorporation of women and young people into economic dynamics were also points on the CEO’s agenda.

Mr Sejiny concluded his tour with a key note speech at the International Investment Forum in Kulyab, Tajikistan on the 14th June 2019.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector: Established in 1999, ICD (www.ICD-PS.org) is a multilateral development organization and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. The purpose of the Corporation is to promote, in accordance with the principles of the Shari’ah, the economic development of its member countries by encouraging the establishment, expansion and modernization of private enterprises producing goods and services in such a way as to supplement the activities of the Islamic Development Bank. For more information about ICD, visit www.ICD-PS.org

Media filesDownload logo