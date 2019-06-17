Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Dangote Group (Dangote.com), the largest indigenous industrial conglomerate in Sub Saharan Africa has deployed Freshservice by Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com), its cloud-based service desk software that helps modernize the IT teams along with other business functions. Integration of Freshservice offers a host of ITIL-aligned features, workflow automation, and powerful analytics, all accessible through a clean and intuitive interface.

The Dangote Group is the leading provider of essential needs in food and shelter in Sub-Saharan Africa with sustained market leadership in cement manufacturing, sugar milling, sugar refining, flour milling, operation of cement terminals, port operations, packaging material production, and salt refining.

The integration with Freshservice allows over 150 IT support agents, to streamline workflow management for over 10,000 + employees across its 19 subsidiaries, enabling them to seamlessly work across geographies. The integration is supported by AI-powered self-service, an employee-facing mobile app, that resolves IT issues swiftly with immediate ticketing of incidents and requests whenever and wherever they occur..

Freshservice supports Dangote group’s IT teams in the following ways:

Improved operational efficiencies and effectiveness as well as streamline compliance. Increased insights into how service management team are working, map their productivity and effectiveness – letting IT support managers identify areas to focus to improve employee on-boarding and service resolution. Added contextual support- IT service agents can start a remote session to troubleshoot an end-user or customer problem from within Freshservice, where the agent has context about the issue across group companies.

Previously, The Dangote Group’s traditional ITSM setup relied heavily on disparate technologies and processes. After implementing Freshservice, immediate gains were achieved:

Average response time reduced from 7.5 minutes in 2017 to 5.4 minutes in 2018 — a 38% improvement in the average response time 32.4% increase in known tickets requests from 2018 from 2017​ Percentage of tickets resolved on first contact nearly doubled, increasing from 9% of total tickets logged in 2017 to 16% in 2018

Prasanna K Burri, Group CIO, The Dangote Group, said, “Rather than simply finding replacement system to our on-premise solution, we wanted to transform the way our IT teams work, with Freshservice we knew we had an opportunity to undergo a complete transformation of our IT service management, to add more value to our business by improving productivity at all levels”

“With the changing business needs of diversified conglomerates, there is an urgent need for agile software that can effectively manage complex business requirements at scale. With Freshservice, we are able to bring operational efficiency and service reliability to transform the way teams work across 19 subsidiaries of The Dangote Group” said Saurabh Prabhuzantye, Head of Business for Middle East and Africa, Freshworks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Freshworks.

Media Contact: Nikunj Kewalramani Email: [email protected]

About Freshworks: Freshworks (www.Freshworks.com) provides customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for customer support, sales and marketing professionals to communicate more effectively with customers and deliver moments of wow. Freshworks offers a full suite of SaaS (Software as a Service) products that create compelling customer experiences and lets businesses share a 360-degree view of relevant customer information internally.

Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG, and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks is a 2,000 + team headquartered in San Mateo, California, with global offices in India, UK, Australia, and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite is widely used by over 150,000 businesses around the world including the NHS, Honda, Rightmove, Hugo Boss, Citizens Advice, Toshiba and Cisco.

For more Information visit:- www.Freshworks.com

About The Dangote Group: The Dangote Group (Dangote.com) is the most diversified business conglomerate in Africa with a hard-earned reputation for excellent business practices and products’ quality with its operational headquarters in the bustling metropolis of Lagos in Nigeria.

Since inception, the Group has experienced phenomenal growth on account of quality of its goods and services, its focus on cost leadership and efficiency of its human capital. Today, Dangote Group is a multi-billion Naira company poised to reach new heights, in every endeavour competing with itself to better the past.

The Group’s core business focus is to provide local, value added products and services that meet the ‘basic needs’ of the populace. Through the construction and operation of large scale manufacturing facilities in Nigeria and across Africa, the Group is focused on building local manufacturing capacity to generate employment and provide goods for the people.

Media filesDownload logo