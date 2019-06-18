Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

PRESSING NEEDS OF UNPARALLELED SCALE AND SCOPE

Armed violence and insecurity have sharply risen in many areas of Burkina Faso, propelling humanitarian needs to unprecedented levels. Around 1.2 million people now require relief assistance to survive. But insecurity and attacks persist, increasing population displacement and needs.

Since the start of 2019, the number of people forced from their homes has tripled, now reaching 170,000. Humanitarian organizations and the authorities have stepped up response.

However, the scale of the emergency has outstripped resources, and as armed groups extend their reach, humanitarian access is getting complicated.

The displaced have sought refuge in other villages and localities, grappling with abject deprivation having fled with little or nothing following attacks. Many families are sleeping in the open due to lack of shelter, with children especially exposed to risks of infection.

