Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

With Aswan declared as the 2019 Capital for African Youth by H.E Abdelfatah El Sisi President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, this unique, historic city will be hosting the African Youth Innovation Camp 2019.

Located at the far edge of Upper Egypt, Aswan is the closest Egyptian city to Africa. The best place to bring together young people from all over the continent to engage with each other where they can share and exchange their cultures, hopes and aspirations for their present and future.

African Youth Innovation Camp will offer opportunities for sharing experiences, building skills, and expanding networks in the following areas: Knowledge, Technology and Advocacy. Sessions will be facilitated by experts from UNDP, social innovators, entrepreneurs and activists using Design Thinking Methodology.

The aim of this methodology is to develop a startup that has innovative social aspect along with sustainable business model.

By the end of the camp, participants are expected to have further developed resources, knowledge and networks to continue to invest in their startups.

For Registration: https://bit.ly/2V4irJc

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Cairo.Media filesDownload logo