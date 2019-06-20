Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Please join us on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 14:15 GMT for a telephonic press conference with U.S. Army Maj. Gen Roger Cloutier Jr., Commander of U.S. Army Africa, and Botswana Defence Force Maj. Gen. Molefi M. Seikano, Commander Botswana Ground Forces Command. The speakers will discuss the importance of regional cooperation between military forces to strengthen security and stability across the African continent.

An estimated 50 land force chiefs from across Africa along with 20+ military and political leaders from Europe, South America and the U.S. will attend to provide greater perspective and strengthen relationships to defeat malign influence. Leaders will engage in plenary breakout sessions led by military and academic scholars focusing on regional organizations, multinational task forces and cooperation through peacekeeping.

The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is a 4-day seminar bringing together land force chiefs from across Africa for candid dialog to discuss and develop cooperative solutions to regional and transregional challenges and threats. ALFS 2019 will be held in Gaborone, Botswana, June 24-27, 2019. The Botswana Ground Forces Commander, Maj. Gen. Molefi M. Seikano will co-host the event with U.S. Army Africa commanding general, Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr. on behalf of Gen. Mark A. Milley, U.S. Army Chief of Staff. The theme for this year’s ALFS is “Strengthening Partner Networks.”

This is the seventh ALFS. The inaugural ALFS was held in Washington, D.C., in 2010. ALFS 2012 was conducted in Kampala, Uganda, and was hosted by the U.S. Army in conjunction with Uganda People’s Defense Forces. ALFS 2015 was held in Dakar, Senegal, and was hosted by the U.S. in conjunction with the Senegalese Defense Force. Initially, ALFS was a biannual event, but was interrupted by sequestration and competing U.S. Army priorities in 2014. In 2015, U.S. Army Africa decided to hold ALFS annually in order to build upon the relationships created in previous years. ALFS 2016 was held in Arusha, Tanzania, and was hosted by the U.S. in conjunction with the Tanzanian People's Defense Force. ALFS 2017 was held in Lilongwe, Malawi and hosted by the U.S. in conjunction with the Malawi Defense Force. ALFS 2018 was held in Abuja, Nigeria and hosted by the U.S. in conjunction with the Nigerian Army.

Speakers: Co-hosts of the African Land Forces Summit 2019:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr., Commander of U.S. Army Africa

Botswana Maj. Gen. Molefi M. Seikano, Commander of Botswana Ground Forces

Date: June 27, 2019

Time: 14:15 GMT | 16:15 SAST | 10:15 EDT

Language: English. French and Portuguese interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: On the record

