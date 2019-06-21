Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Centurion Law Group (“Centurion”) (CenturionLG.com) continues its expansion by acquiring Africa Counsel GMBH, an Africa-focused energy firm specializing in acquisitions, divestitures for German companies in the energy sector.

“Acquiring Africa Counsel complements our Energy activities in Europe and sets us on a path of doing great deals for clients expanding into the African energy space,” said NJ Ayuk, CEO of Centurion Law Group. “Africa Counsel's core team of skilled specialists is supported by a wide network of independent subject-matter experts, whom we believe will help in safeguarding the investments of many German companies in Africa”.

Centurion recently announced it will be pursuing a public listing this year with one of Europe’s leading stock exchange.

About Centurion Centurion (CenturionLG.com) is a leading pan-African legal and energy advisory group with extensive experience in the oil and gas sector. The group provides outsourced legal representation and covers a full suite of practice areas for its clients, including arbitration and commercial litigation, corporate law, tax and anti-corruption advisory and contract negotiation. Centurion specializes in assisting clients that are starting or growing a business in Africa with offices and Affiliates in Ghana, Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, South Sudan, Nigeria, Gabon, Angola and Senegal.